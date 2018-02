NJ Court Orders Rebid Of Auto Agency’s Billing Contract

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:16 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court has ordered the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission to rebid a contract for surcharge billing and collection, finding that officials gave the winning bidder an unfair advantage by allowing it to revise its proposal without giving the losing bidder the same opportunity.



A seemingly minor double-asterisked footnote in the winning contractor Municipal Services Bureau’s proposal about “transactional costs” was significant, the court noted in its ruling Thursday. The process defied standard public bidding practice because the state Department of Treasury’s Division of...

To view the full article, register now.