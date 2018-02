5th Circ. Says Chinese Co. Must Pay Up In $102M Piracy Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Texas district court decision to dismiss a suit filed by Chinese company Gotech seeking relief from a $102 million judgment awarded to Sweden-based Nagravision for allegedly selling set-top boxes that circumvented piracy protections, saying Gotech failed to prove that the judgment was void.



In a published opinion, a three-judge panel rejected the “plethora of reasons” Hong Kong-based Gotech International Technology Ltd. put forth in an effort to show that the $101.85 million judgment against it was void and must...

