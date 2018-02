Immigrants Get Early Win In LA County Detainment Suits

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 3:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday ruled in a class action that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unlawfully detained immigrants based on warrantless requests from federal immigration authorities, finding that the practice violated the Fourth Amendment.



Because nonfederal officers can only detain immigrants based on suspected criminal activity and not for suspected civil immigration violations, the department lacked the authority to hold the individuals — arrested on unrelated criminal charges — in custody beyond the point they were due to be released from jail, U.S....

