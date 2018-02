Online Cos. Press Senate To Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules

Law360, Washington (February 9, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- An internet trade association that counts Amazon, Google and Facebook among its members urged Congress to pass legislation overturning a Federal Communications Commission order critics say opens the door for internet service providers to create paid “fast lanes” for online content by removing so-called net neutrality rules.



The Internet Association, a trade group that represents dozens of e-commerce and online services heavyweights, in a letter Thursday urged Senate Republican and Democratic leaders to push forward with an effort to repeal the FCC’s Restoring Internet Freedom Order...

