Expert Analysis

2nd Circ. Ruling May Broaden Common D&O Policy Exclusion

By Kevin LaCroix February 9, 2018, 12:14 PM EST

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 12:14 PM EST) -- A recurring directors and officers insurance issue is the question of whether or not coverage for a particular claim is precluded under the relevant policy’s professional services exclusion. A recent decision by the Second Circuit addressed questions concerning the applicability of a professional services exclusion in a D&O insurance coverage dispute arising out of the mistake-plagued Facebook initial public offering. In a Jan. 22, 2018, opinion, the appellate court affirmed the district court’s ruling that coverage for the settlement of the investor claims against Nasdaq related to the...
