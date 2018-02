GrubHub Driver In Gig Economy Case Is A Contractor: Judge

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 11:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ruling in a bellwether case concerning the rights of workers who participate in the so-called gig economy said Thursday that a former GrubHub Inc. meal delivery driver was an independent contractor and not the company’s employee.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley weighed a multitude of factors in reaching her decision that plaintiff Raef Lawson performed delivery services as an independent contractor, with the most significant consideration, she said, being the fact that GrubHub exercised little control over the details of his...

