Unwanted Tax Fax Violates TCPA, Ill. Printing Co. Says

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois printing company slapped Washington, D.C.-based finance and economy publisher The Kiplinger Washington Editors Inc. and other unidentified individuals with a putative class action in Chicago federal court Thursday, saying the company unlawfully distributed an unsolicited fax about the new federal tax law to it and several other Illinois companies.



ABC Business Forms Inc. said the fax, which purports to answer readers' questions about the tax reform law President Donald Trump signed in December, is general in nature and reached at least 40 other people...

To view the full article, register now.