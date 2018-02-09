Quinn Emanuel's Trade Secrets Chair Jumps To Skadden
John "Jay" Neukom will serve as a partner at Skadden’s intellectual property litigation team, specializing in trade secrets and patent cases. In his 13 years of practice, his clients have included Google, Cisco, AT&T, Bank of New York and Philips.
Neukom’s experience representing a range of tech companies in state and federal court,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login