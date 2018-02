Flight Attendants Slam Virgin's Bid To Decertify Wage Action

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- A class of 1,800 flight attendants accusing Virgin America Inc. of shorting them on wages and meal breaks slammed the airline's bid to decertify their California class action on Thursday, saying the company's policies were applied uniformly to the class and that the airline is twisting facts to back its play.



The flight attendants filed a brief opposing Virgin's motion for decertification, saying the airline is trying to evade a court judgment on its undisputedly uniform and unlawful policies that deprived California-based flight attendants of proper...

