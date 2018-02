Co. Says Ruling Means It Can Scrape Data From LinkedIn

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 2:39 PM EST) -- Data company 3Taps Inc. on Thursday hit LinkedIn Corp. with a suit in California federal court, arguing that a ruling in a separate case that allowed a job search startup to scrape data off the networking site’s public profiles should allow 3Taps to do the same.



The complaint requests a declaratory judgment saying that 3Taps can monitor changes to the LinkedIn site’s public profiles, citing an August injunction in which a California federal judge said hiQ Labs Inc. was not violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act...

