Pella To Pay $26M To End Window Buyers' Defect Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- Pella Corporation has agreed to pay $25.75 million to resolve a class action accusing the company of making windows that leak and cause rot, according to a filing in Illinois federal court Thursday.



Under the deal, the manufacturer will separately pay as much as $9 million to cover attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses and will also cover the costs of notifying class members.



The proposed settlement would end years of litigation brought by a class of consumers alleging Pella ProLine casement windows are prone to leaks,...

To view the full article, register now.