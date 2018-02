GrubHub Win Doesn't Settle Debate Over Gig Workers' Status

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- A first-of-its-kind ruling holding that a former Grubhub delivery driver was an independent contractor rather than an employee was a victory for gig economy employers who hope the decision bodes well for their chances of defeating similar lawsuits, but experts say businesses shouldn't get too excited.



Employers in the gig economy are rightly viewing the ruling, in which a California federal judge found driver Raef Lawson wasn’t entitled to the benefits and protections of employee status, as a win.



But U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s...

