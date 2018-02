Chicago's Whitehall Fights Texas Hotel's TM Suit Exit Bid

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- Chicago’s historic Whitehall Hotel said a Houston hotel should not be allowed to exit a suit accusing it of infringing on its trademarks by having the same name and a confusingly similar logo, telling an Illinois federal judge Thursday that the court has jurisdiction over the Texas hotel.



Whitehall Hotel LLC urged the court to reject the Houston hotel’s dismissal bid, arguing that evidence presented in an underlying Trademark Trial and Appeal Board case between the hotels showed the Houston hotel had targeted its marketing and...

To view the full article, register now.