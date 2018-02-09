Ex-Skadden Attorney Disbarred After Child Porn Conviction
Edmund C. Duffy, a onetime corporate attorney in the firm’s midtown Manhattan office, pled guilty in January to a single felony count of possessing child pornography.
According to a federal complaint filed in July 2016, Duffy was caught in an undercover FBI investigation of a public peer-to-peer file sharing service. A user later identified as Duffy using...
