Ex-Skadden Attorney Disbarred After Child Porn Conviction

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- A former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP lawyer who admitted to federal agents he'd downloaded child porn online for several years was disbarred Thursday in New York.



Edmund C. Duffy, a onetime corporate attorney in the firm’s midtown Manhattan office, pled guilty in January to a single felony count of possessing child pornography.



According to a federal complaint filed in July 2016, Duffy was caught in an undercover FBI investigation of a public peer-to-peer file sharing service. A user later identified as Duffy using...

To view the full article, register now.