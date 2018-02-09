Ex-Skadden Attorney Disbarred After Child Porn Conviction

By Andrew Strickler

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- A former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP lawyer who admitted to federal agents he'd downloaded child porn online for several years was disbarred Thursday in New York.

Edmund C. Duffy, a onetime corporate attorney in the firm’s midtown Manhattan office, pled guilty in January to a single felony count of possessing child pornography.

According to a federal complaint filed in July 2016, Duffy was caught in an undercover FBI investigation of a public peer-to-peer file sharing service. A user later identified as Duffy using...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular