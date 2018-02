Mental Health Centers Strike $4M Deal In Medicaid Fraud Row

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- A company that operates several mental health centers in Massachusetts has agreed to pay $4 million to settle accusations that it improperly billed the state Medicaid program for services provided by unlicensed, unqualified and unsupervised employees, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.



The deal will put to rest allegations that South Bay Mental Health Center Inc., which now goes by South Bay Community Services, took MassHealth payments for claims it knew were false after billing for services provided by unlicensed social workers who were not properly supervised....

