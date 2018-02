Network Co. Can't Duck Claims In $11M Patent Licensing Row

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday refused to let a network device maker slip counterclaims launched by a hotel entertainment company in an $11 million suit over unpaid royalties, explaining that if the counterclaims are true, it may be the manufacturer's fault the other company allegedly violated a patent licensing deal in the first place.



In a heavily redacted order, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. denied Nomadix Inc.'s motion to dismiss counterclaims filed by Canadian hotel network company Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment Ltd.



Judge Birotte held that Guest-Tek...

