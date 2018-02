NJ Personal Injury Firm Sued Over Atty's Trip-And-Fall

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:26 PM EST) -- Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo LLP has been slammed with a lawsuit in New Jersey state court by a lawyer alleging she fell on a sidewalk that the personal injury law firm failed to properly maintain outside its Somerville, New Jersey, office.



Attorney Linda Mainenti-Walsh said the firm and property owner Walker/Kaenzig Properties LLC were negligent in not keeping the sidewalk in front of 21 N. Bridge St. in a reasonably safe condition, causing her to suffer painful and permanent injuries, according to the Feb. 1 complaint...

