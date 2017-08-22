Dakota Access Owners Press RICO Suit Against Enviros

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:05 PM EST) -- The operator of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline urged a North Dakota federal judge Thursday not to toss its suit accusing Greenpeace and other environmental groups of destroying company property and threatening executives with death.



Energy Transfer Equity LP and Energy Transfer Partners LP argued that the judge should reject dismissal bids from Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Inc., Greenpeace Fund and BankTrack in a suit accusing them and other parties of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through their activities opposing the 1,172-mile pipeline....

