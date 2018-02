Too Soon For Korean Financial Authority Ruling, Judge Says

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- A financial professional in Texas was premature in seeking a judgment declaring that a South Korean financial regulator must comply with a request she plans to make for evidence in support of her breach of contract case against a Seoul-headquartered tire company, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday.



Karen C. Han had asked U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels for a declaratory judgment finding that South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service isn’t protected by sovereign immunity and that it is obligated to turn over any materials...

