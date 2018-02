Chubb Negligently Rejected $2M Injury Deal, Suit Says

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- Excess insurer American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. told a Texas federal court on Friday that Chubb Ltd. should pony up the extra money it was forced to pay in a wrongful death action, arguing that Chubb had rejected a $2 million offer to settle the underlying suit.



AGLIC claims that Chubb, as the primary insurance carrier for The Brickman Group, negligently failed to settle a wrongful death suit brought by the family of cyclist Mark Braswell accusing a Brickman truck driver of negligently causing Braswell's...

