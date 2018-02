NM Appeals Court Upholds $165M Jury Award Against FedEx

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- A New Mexico appellate court has upheld a record $165 million jury award to the family of a mother and her four-year-old daughter who were killed when a FedEx tractor trailer collided with a small pickup truck, rejecting FedEx’s argument that the size of the award was sufficient evidence that it was unreasonable.



The appellate court acknowledged Tuesday that the $165 million award, which went to the husband, young son, and parents of Marialy Venegas Morga after she and her daughter Ylairam Morga were killed in...

To view the full article, register now.