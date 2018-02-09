ICE Targets Immigrant Activists For Deportation, Suit Says

By Tiffany Hu

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- A prominent immigration activist filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday, accusing the agency of unlawfully targeting “the most vocal” activists for surveillance and deportation.

Ravi Ragbir and several immigrant rights groups alleged that ICE has specifically targeted leading activists like Ragbir for their “outspoken criticism” against recent immigration policies and enforcement, which they said was intended to “stifle dissent.” ICE agents had detained and attempted to swiftly deport Ragbir in January, until a New York federal judge granted his petition for...
Case Information

Ragbir et al v. Homan et al


1:18-cv-01159

New York Southern

440(Civil Rights: Other)

Judge Unassigned

February 9, 2018

