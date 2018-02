Airbus Penalized €81.25M In Bribery Probe Of Fighter Sale

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:58 PM EST) -- A German unit of French aerospace giant Airbus SE has been hit with an €81.25 million ($99 million) penalty by German prosecutors for supervisory negligence, ending a bribery probe related to a 2003 sale of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Austria, the company announced Friday.



The penalty notice issued by Munich’s Public Prosecutor to Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, or ADS, which includes a €250,000 fine and €81 million in restitution, ends prosecutors' investigation into alleged bribery related to the 2003 deal, a probe that had been...

