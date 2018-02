Hospital Wants Last Meningitis Case Back In Md.

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Maryland surgery center facing the last standing case in the multidistrict litigation over a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak told a Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday that the suit, set for trial in April, should be sent back to Maryland state court.



Box Hill Surgery Center LLC told the judge that although the wrongful death suit only involves claims involving Maryland law, a trial date nevertheless has been set for April 9 in the MDL court in Massachusetts. The suit was originally filed in a Maryland...

