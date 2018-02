Ex-BofA Worker Overstating Claim, Bank Expert Tells Jury

Law360, Oakland, California (February 9, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- Bank of America NA closed out its defense Friday in a California federal trial over a former client manager's blacklisting and defamation claims, calling on a certified public accountant to testify that the plaintiff was “grossly” overstating the value of her blacklisting claim.



CPA Terry Lloyd told the eight-member jury that at most, former BofA executive Salma Aghmane lost $13,000 in annual earnings over the course of five years after the bank reported her to Early Warning Services LLC for fraud, which then sent out a...

