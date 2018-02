NHL Players Fight Bid To Dump Experts From Concussion Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- National Hockey League players in multidistrict litigation over the league’s alleged concealment of the dangerous effects of concussions urged a Minnesota federal judge Friday not to bar the testimony of four experts in the case, saying the NHL’s argument that the opinions are unsupported or irrelevant misses the mark.



The two proposed classes of players argued that the experts — an epidemiologist, a neurosurgeon, a medical historian, a journalist and a kinetics professor — all provide necessary and accurate information that is pertinent to their lawsuit...

