Samsung Must Face Class Claims On Smartwatch Battery Life

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge let stand most of the claims in a proposed class action accusing Samsung Electronics America Inc. of misrepresenting the battery life of its Galaxy Gear S Smartwatch, ruling Thursday that the dissatisfied purchaser gave enough details to clearly describe his experience.



Named plaintiff David Noble, who argues the battery lasted only a few hours, said “with specificity” that Samsung’s allegedly misleading statements — that the battery would last up to two days on a single charge — appeared on advertisements, press releases and...

