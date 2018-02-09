By Fatema Merchant, Reid Whitten and Julien Blanquart February 9, 2018, 5:51 PM ESTLaw360 (February 9, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- Since the U.S. government determined that Russia interfered in the 2016 election[1], movement around Russia sanctions policy has been vigorous, if not unidirectional. Twice in 2016, the United States implemented sanctions against Russia: In September, dozens of individuals and entities were sanctioned with regard to Russian operations in Crimea. In December, President Obama expelled 35 Russian intelligence agents from the U.S. and imposed sanctions on two major intelligence services, as a response to those interferences from Russia. In 2017, concerned that the new administration might roll...
Movements Without Motion In Russian Sanctions Policy
