Judge Denies Truckers' Bid For New Trial, Slashes Atty Fees

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Nebraska federal judge on Friday denied student truck drivers’ bid for a new trial in their class action alleging Werner Enterprises Inc. and a subsidiary violated minimum wage laws, granting only $337,293.69 in attorneys' fees despite their request for $2.2 million after finding vague expense explanations.



In May 2017, the class of around 52,000 truckers-in-training won almost $780,000 after a jury found Werner and Drivers Management LLC failed to pay the students for short rest breaks of 20 minutes or less. But the jury declined...

