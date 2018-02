Sikorsky Aircraft Can't Dodge Deaf Employee's Bias Claims

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has refused to give Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a quick win in a deaf electrical installer’s suit claiming the company didn’t always provide him with an interpreter, ruling that the Lockheed Martin subsidiary hasn’t shown his request was “unreasonable as a matter of law.”



U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton on Friday denied the company’s summary judgment motion in James Cadoret’s suit alleging violations of Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Even...

