Real Estate Rumors: JK Equities, Moishe Mana, Codecademy

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- A venture of JK Equities and Time Equities is looking to sell a residential development site in Chicago and has hired CBRE Group Inc. to market the property, Crain's Chicago Real Estate reported on Monday. The companies are looking to sell a site close to the Wintrust Arena, and the site could support a tower with 40 or more stories and 426 condos or apartments, Crain's said.

Developer Moishe Mana has reached a deal to lease 120,000 square feet of space in Miami Gardens to be...
