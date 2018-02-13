Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Prudential, GreenOak

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. recently purchased three Chicago-area warehouses from a JPMorgan Chase & Co.-managed fund for $151 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The buildings, located in Aurora, Illinois, are 100-percent leased to Mondelez International and Kraft Heinz, and have a total of 1.7 million square feet, according to the report. The J.P. Morgan fund bought the three properties in 2006 for $127 million, Crain's said.



Prudential has loaned $49 million to a venture that includes New York community group Nuevo El Barrio Para...

To view the full article, register now.