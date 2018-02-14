Real Estate Rumors: HNA, Estate Investment, CBRE

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- An HNA Holdings Group affiliate has sold a mansion in New York's Upper East Side for $90 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for an 18,860-square-foot property at 19 E. 64th St. that HNA bought for $79.5 million in April, The Real Deal said. HNA had planned to use the property as an office when it bought the mansion last year, financing that April purchase with a $50 million loan from Ullico, The Real Deal said.



Estate Investment Group has purchased a...

