Uber Sued By Texas Woman Allegedly Raped By Driver

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- An anonymous woman who lives in Bexar County, Texas, has joined the ranks of those who have filed suit alleging Uber Technologies Inc.'s lax vetting of drivers and lack of safeguards led to her sexual assault.



Jane Doe filed her lawsuit in Bexar County District Court on Wednesday, naming both Uber and its driver Juan Diego Ontiveros as defendants. According to the lawsuit, Doe took an Uber on Feb. 25, 2017, after she had spent a night in downtown San Antonio, drinking and celebrating a friend's...

To view the full article, register now.