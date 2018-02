Supplier Wins $100M DOD Radiology Systems Contract

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 1:27 PM EST) -- The Defense Logistics Agency awarded a $100 million contract to a New York-based medical equipment supplier to provide radiology systems and accessories to several defense agencies, the U.S. Department of Defense said Friday.



Under the contract, Source-Ray Inc. will provide the medical equipment to the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. The DLA said the award was competitive, with 27 responses received.



The contract will be carried out in New York and has a Feb....

