Too Soon To Sue Over Wrigley Wheelchair Access, Cubs Say

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Chicago Cubs on Friday asked an Illinois federal court to dismiss or stay a lawsuit over wheelchair access at Wrigley Field, saying that in-progress renovations will improve accessible seating and the plaintiff can't yet say the ballclub has infringed on Americans with Disabilities Act rights.



The Cubs asked for dismissal or delay of the suit by David F. Cerda, who said that in 2017, he learned that the club planned to replace right-field wheelchair seating with a ticketing and bar area. And it has reduced wheelchair...

