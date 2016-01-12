Fiat Chrysler, Drivers Reach Deal In Transmission Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- A proposed class of drivers on Friday urged a New Jersey federal court to approve a settlement that would end allegations that Fiat Chrysler manufactured vehicles with faulty transmissions.



Under the terms of the agreement, eligible drivers could receive as much as $2,000 in cash or $4,000 in a trade-in voucher, with the amount depending on the number of complaints drivers made about their transmissions to FCA US LLC dealers, according to the filing. Drivers would also receive an extended warranty, the filing said.



“This settlement...

