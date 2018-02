Detainee Finances Must Factor In Bond Hearings, Judge Finds

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled on Friday that immigration judges must consider detained asylum seekers' financial circumstances and alternative conditions of relief when setting bond, saying a failure to consider both factors amounts to a denial of bond.



U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford clarified a November preliminary injunction requiring an upstate New York Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility to end its alleged practice of keeping asylum seekers locked up without the opportunity for release on parole or bond while awaiting their hearings to...

To view the full article, register now.