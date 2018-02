NJ Can't Hear Sandals Food Poisoning Suit, Panel Says

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- New Jersey courts don’t have jurisdiction over claims by a couple who alleged they got food poisoning while vacationing at a Sandals Resorts International Ltd. hotel, because Jamaica-based Sandals has no business entities in the Garden State, a state appeals panel ruled Monday.



The two-judge panel’s ruling affirmed the dismissal of the personal injury suit by Michele and Kevin Collins, who sued Sandals after sushi they consumed at Sandals’ Soy at Beaches restaurant purportedly made them ill during their February 2014 vacation in Turks and Caicos....

