Airline Antitrust MDL Discovery Deadline Pushed To 2019

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday agreed to push back the discovery deadline in multidistrict antitrust litigation against Delta, United and American Airlines to early 2019, but warned that the court will not be inclined to grant further requests for delay in the yearslong suit.



A request to move the deadline for fact discovery to Jan. 31 of next year in a suit over allegations that the major airlines colluded to limit the number of seats available on domestic flights will be the last such request...

