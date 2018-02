Hunton, Sidley Steer $385M NYC Hotel Refinancing

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:29 PM EST) -- Hunton & Williams LLP represented Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sidley Austin LLP guided private equity shop Cindat Capital Management Ltd. in connection with a $385 million deal unveiled Monday to refinance a portfolio of hotels in New York City.



A joint venture between Hersha and Cindat that owns the portfolio of seven Manhattan hotels has scored a $300 million mortgage loan and $85 million in mezzanine financing, real estate investment trust Hersha said Monday.



"We are extremely pleased to have accessed the capital markets at a...

