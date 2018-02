BofA Is 'Barrel-Chested Bully,' Jury Told As $2M Trial Ends

Law360, Oakland, California (February 12, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- Counsel for a former Bank of America client manager urged a California federal jury Monday to find the bank blacklisted and defamed her and award her more than $2 million in damages, saying during closings the bank is a “great big barrel-chested bully” whose “grossly inadequate” fraud investigation ruined her earning potential.



Randall Aiman-Smith of Aiman-Smith & Marcy, who represents former BofA executive Salma Aghmane, asked an eight-member jury to find that the bank owes Aghmane $1.75 million in damages for future lost earnings and more...

