Nestlé Faces Child Labor Claims Over Chocolate Sources

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- Nestlé USA Inc. was slapped with a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court Monday alleging that the food and beverage giant doesn’t inform consumers that it sources chocolate products from areas in West Africa that are known for relying on forced child labor.



Danell Tomasella’s complaint alleges she and other consumers wouldn’t have bought Nestlé chocolate — or wouldn’t have paid as much for it — had they known that the company buys chocolate from sources in Ivory Coast and Ghana despite knowing that cocoa...

