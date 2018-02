9th Circ. Asked To Revive Suit Over Calif. Uber, Lyft Regs

Law360, San Francisco (February 12, 2018, 7:37 PM EST) -- A San Francisco cab company asked a skeptical Ninth Circuit panel to revive its allegation that the California Public Utilities Commission gave Uber and similar ride-hailing companies an unfair competitive advantage when it designated them as charter services.



The panel questioned Desoto Cab Co.’s argument during a San Francisco hearing Monday, noting that the Uber business model was not designed for hailing drivers from the street. The judges said Uber, Lyft and similar apps were like charter services in that a customer calls ahead and agrees...

To view the full article, register now.