Destruction Of NYC 'Graffiti Mecca' Broke Law, Judge Says

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- A federal judge ruled Monday that the sudden destruction of famous New York City graffiti space 5Pointz was an intentional violation of federal law, issuing a strongly worded decision ordering the site’s “unrepentant” owner to pay $6.75 million in damages.



U.S. District Judge Frederic Block ruled that developer Jerry Wolkoff willfully violated the Visual Artists Rights Act in 2013 when he whitewashed the 200,000-square-foot Long Island City “graffiti mecca,” which the developer demolished a year later to build condominiums.



The judge didn’t mince words, at one...

