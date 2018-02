Syracuse, Lacrosse Coach Must Face Ex-Player's Injury Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court has refused to dismiss a former Syracuse women's lacrosse player's suit accusing head coach Gary Gait of recklessly throwing a ball that struck her in the head, finding that a standard waiver she signed assuming risk of injury wasn't enough to shield Gait from being sued.



The appeals court said Friday in upholding a lower court's decision in March that while certain risks come with the territory when signing up to play sports, there is a line in terms of recklessness,...

