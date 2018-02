7th Circ. Nominee Once Rebuked Trump During Trial

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- Among those President Donald Trump nominated to take the Seventh Circuit bench on Monday is an Illinois federal judge who once reprimanded him during combative testimony at a 2013 trial over claims his company misled the buyer of a pair of condos in his Chicago tower.



U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve oversaw a lawsuit filed by an 87-year-old woman who said she put down more than $500,000 in deposits on two condos in Trump International Hotel and Tower based on a belief that condo owners...

