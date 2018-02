DeVry Escapes False Ad Suit Over Grad Employment Numbers

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- The company behind DeVry University on Monday escaped a putative class action in an Illinois federal court accusing it of exaggerating its job placement rate in its advertising, with the judge saying the DeVry graduates had not made their case for liability or damages.



While saying DeVry Education Group’s claims of a 90 percent employment rate among its graduates was inflated, U.S. District Court Judge Manish Shah said the plaintiffs had failed to prove they had seen the figure in an un-disclaimed form before they enrolled...

