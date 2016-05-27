Wyndham Wiggles Out Of Suit Targeting Timeshare Operations

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed a putative class action against Wyndham's timeshare business for the second time Monday, calling the suit — which alleges self-dealing and conflicts of interest — a “shotgun pleading.”



U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron tossed the amended complaint from lead plaintiff Tommy Joyce Embree and gave her until Feb. 26 to file another complaint against Wyndham Worldwide Corp. and other related companies involved in the hotel giant's timeshare business. The judge had previously dismissed Embree's complaint in 2016 for failing to...

