Trump's Trade Budget Stays Mostly Level Despite Tough Talk

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has repeatedly voiced its commitment to substantial trade negotiation and enforcement policies, but its latest budget proposal issued Monday does not signal too many significant changes in funding for the government’s major trade agencies.



Under the White House proposal, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration’s budget would dip from $479 million to $440 million. Diving deeper, the funding for that agency’s Enforcement and Compliance office, which administers the nation’s trade remedy laws, would actually drop from $92 million to $91 million...

