Trump's Trade Budget Stays Mostly Level Despite Tough Talk
Under the White House proposal, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration’s budget would dip from $479 million to $440 million. Diving deeper, the funding for that agency’s Enforcement and Compliance office, which administers the nation’s trade remedy laws, would actually drop from $92 million to $91 million...
