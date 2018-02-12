Trump's Trade Budget Stays Mostly Level Despite Tough Talk

By Alex Lawson

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has repeatedly voiced its commitment to substantial trade negotiation and enforcement policies, but its latest budget proposal issued Monday does not signal too many significant changes in funding for the government’s major trade agencies.

Under the White House proposal, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration’s budget would dip from $479 million to $440 million. Diving deeper, the funding for that agency’s Enforcement and Compliance office, which administers the nation’s trade remedy laws, would actually drop from $92 million to $91 million...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular